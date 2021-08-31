After a while of absence in the film industry, Hellen Lukoma reveals that she is back at what she does best with a new project in the pipeline.

Hellen Lukoma is a proper definition of a multitalented Ugandan lady; from singing, to dancing, to acting, and recently becoming a mother.

Lukoma, now a mother of two beautiful children, is ready to show face on your screens again and she has all the positive vibes for it.

Through her social media pages, the Ndagamuntu singer shared photos of herself on set of a new project she is shooting.

Read Also: Hellen Lukoma and hubby welcome bouncing baby boy (PHOTOS)

She does look so nice with her new look and she is also buzzing for the new role she was given.

Despite not revealing what project she is working on, she left hints that it one that “scares” her and we cannot wait to find out what that is.

Good to see you back HL.