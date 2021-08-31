Van Dat, real name Isaiah Ainebyona, features Daddy Andre on this new dancehall love song dubbed “Personal Person”.

A “Personal person” is that one person who is special in your life. Van Data reveals that it’s a song about the love of your life, the one you call your own.

Like the title goes, the new song is a song you can dedicate to the love of your life as it could express the exact feeling you have for them.

It is a melodious song as both artistes blend their music styles to come up with a masterpiece that is already trending in the local music circles.

Van Data and Daddy Andre have never lacked vocally and you can feel that straight from the start of the song.

Van Data provides the extra dancehall vibe that makes the song danceable and you won’t be surprised to see it pop up on your playlists.

The lyrics written by both artistes are just as deep and the audio was produced by the multi-talented Daddy Andre.

The visuals were directed by Jah Live and feature Sanyuka TV presenter Alaine Alya and dancer Uncle Walter. Take a gaze below: