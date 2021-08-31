Uganda Police Force has confirmed the arrest of six revelers who were found partying at a bar at Forest Mall in Lugogo, Kampala for flouting the presidential directive on Covid-19.

Police arrested the said individuals on Sunday night following complaints from neighbours near the area who alerted security saying that the huge gatherings and loud noise made every night were inconveniencing them.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the six are to be arraigned in court today.

They face charges of doing negligent acts likely to cause the spread of infections. Luke Owoyesigyire

Mr. Luke Owoyesigyire went on to stress that besides violating the presidential directive on the spread of an infectious disease, many of the suspects were not following set standard operating procedures which put most of them at a high risk of contracting Covid-19.

The Director of Police Operations, Mr Edward Ochom, has ordered the Police Professional Standards Unit to investigate police commanders for allowing suspended events to continue under their watch.