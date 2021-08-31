Former Obsessions lead singer Sharon Nalukenge alias Sharon O has bragged about how rent is apparently the least of her worries as she flaunted her new home.

The former Big Brother Africa 2011 finalist, businesswoman, and actress paraded the fruits of her hard work disclosing how she had now acquired a permanent home address where everyone will easily locate her.

Sharon O will no longer have to shift from one place to another or get involved in any problems with landlords with her permanent home.

Taking to her social media pages, Sharon O bragged about how she has 99 problems but rent not being part of them.

I have 99 problems but RENT ain’t one. Sharon O

Having made the statement, Western Ugandan singer Shine Omukiga commented claiming that she has 99 problems and they are all rent related.

I have 99 problems and they are all rent problems. Shine Omukiga

With the jokes put aside, we congratulation Sharon O on the boss move of completing her own home.

Cheers Sharon O!