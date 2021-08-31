The Dancers Association of Uganda has denied the allegations that their members received money from Gen. Salim Saleh while in Gulu.

Since the start of the year, several small associations have been formed within the entertainment industry comprising of different stakeholders.

Musicians, producers, songwriters, superstars, promoters, bloggers, and many others have formed associations in a bid to unite the industry.

Some of these associations, however, were created with a sole aim of soliciting money from the government given the financial hardships that the industry has faced since March 2020 when Covid-19 struck.

Artistes during one of the Gulu retreat lectures

In the wake of the Gulu retreat where many members of the different associations made their way to Northern Uganda to meet OWC boss Gen Salim Saleh, many were labelled “beggers”.

In their defence, some of these artistes revealed that their trips to Gulu were aimed at coming up with longlasting solutions for the industry.

The Dancers Association of Uganda has also been accused recently of traveling to Gulu and receiving money from Gen. Saleh. They deny the accusations.

Through social media, Josh Trojans, a representative of the association rubbished the allegations, referring to them as “untrue and totally unfounded.”

Josh noted that DAU has never made a trip to Gulu nor received money from Gen. Salim Saleh on behalf of the dancers.

He also pointed out how such allegations are only ruining the industry by creating unnecessary tension and friction among the dancers.

Below is the full statement from DAU: