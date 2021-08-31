The Dancers Association of Uganda has denied the allegations that their members received money from Gen. Salim Saleh while in Gulu.
Since the start of the year, several small associations have been formed within the entertainment industry comprising of different stakeholders.
Musicians, producers, songwriters, superstars, promoters, bloggers, and many others have formed associations in a bid to unite the industry.
Some of these associations, however, were created with a sole aim of soliciting money from the government given the financial hardships that the industry has faced since March 2020 when Covid-19 struck.
In the wake of the Gulu retreat where many members of the different associations made their way to Northern Uganda to meet OWC boss Gen Salim Saleh, many were labelled “beggers”.
In their defence, some of these artistes revealed that their trips to Gulu were aimed at coming up with longlasting solutions for the industry.
The Dancers Association of Uganda has also been accused recently of traveling to Gulu and receiving money from Gen. Saleh. They deny the accusations.
Through social media, Josh Trojans, a representative of the association rubbished the allegations, referring to them as “untrue and totally unfounded.”
Josh noted that DAU has never made a trip to Gulu nor received money from Gen. Salim Saleh on behalf of the dancers.
He also pointed out how such allegations are only ruining the industry by creating unnecessary tension and friction among the dancers.
Below is the full statement from DAU:
ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION
The Dancers Association of Uganda (DAU) has taken note of the recent social media posts and media interviews that make very serious allegations about the Association.
The allegations that DAU or its representatives travelled to Gulu to meet Gen Salim Saleh and received money on behalf of dancers are untrue and totally unfounded. DAU has never made such a trip, and neither has it received any funds from Gen Saleh or anyone else.
The process of the formation of DAU goes as far back as June 2020, and DAU is not a break-away faction of any association that had been established before.
Such inaccurate reports distract and detract from the DAU’s efforts to organise and unite dancers in the country. These allegations are only creating unnecessary tension and friction among the dancers, and should be treated with the utmost contempt that they deserve.
DAU is committed to working with all dancers and should not be divided by unnecessary media wars. We continue to call upon all dancers to subscribe to the Association so that we can have a united voice that advances all our interests.Josh Trojans