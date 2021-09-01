NBS TV After5 presenter DVJ Mercy Pro has also joined the long list of entertainment stakeholders who have claimed that Covid-19 forced them to suspend staging their live shows.

DVJ Mercy Pro disclosed that he was forced to halt his maiden ‘Mercy Mercy Cite’ show because he could not stand staging it online saying he felt it would be unfair to him as a brand.

I decided to put my show on halt because I felt it would be unfair for me to stage my first concert virtually. DVJ Mercy Pro

Read Also: Lydia Jazmine and DVJ Mercy Pro smooch in ‘I Love You Bae (A-Z) visuals

When his mates MC Kats and DJ Roja tried to convince him to stage his maiden show virtually, he declined saying he will wait till curfew is lifted and whe events openly resume.

DJ Roja somehow mocked him saying that if he waits for the lockdown to be lifted in order to stage his concert, he will do it with grey hair but he seemed unbothered as he maintained that he wants his concert to have a live audience.

VIDEO: @dvjmercypro: I was going to hold my maiden show this year, but then COVID-19 happened, and I ended up postponing it. #NBSAfter5 #NBSKatchUp #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/5ghrphLNSa — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) August 31, 2021

Just only last year, we saw a number of celebrities’ concerts suspended due to Covid-19, and others who had not yet set dates for their concerts also claimed that the infectious disease cut their plans short.