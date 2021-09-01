Ugandan artists never cease to create that atmosphere that brings about mixed reactions and the best of laughter among their fans and followers.

They seem to have mastered the art quite so well that on every interview, they at least say something that leaves many of their fans shocked.

Yet again, former Black Magic Entertainment singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq stunned many of his fans while on an interview with Galaxy FM.

Read Also: John Blaq unbothered by ‘sextape’ talk, lines up new music releases

When asked which part of his body he is proud of, John Blaq replied saying ‘Omugo gwa Musa’ while smiling and shying away from the cameras.

His reply left many of his followers in awe and stunned by his response as they couldn’t believe that it was John Blaq making the funny statement.

All this comes just a few weeks since a fake viral sex tape made rounds on social media with people claiming that it was him.