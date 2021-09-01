Singer Leila Kayondo has revealed that she would love to meet Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) boss Gen. Salim Saleh to explain to him her personal challenges in the music industry.

She disclosed that she has lots of challenges that she is currently facing and if by any chance she gets the opportunity to meet Gen. Saleh, she would utilize it fully.

I haven’t gone to Gulu yet but if I get the chance of meeting Gen Saleh, I would tell him my personal problems, those of my family and friends. Leilah Kayondo

Kayondo revealed that she has been silent musically for the past two years as she had to recover from the loss of her family members and relatives who passed away one after another.

When asked about why she usually links up with only Jose Chameleone for collaborations, Leila Kayondo explained that she finds it very easy working with him.

It’s not true that I don’t have any music. I released a song titled ‘Nyumirwa’ with Jose Chameleone but couldn’t promote it because I lost my father, brother, mother, and friends all in a short space. I have worked with Chameleone because he understands me very well and calls me his kids auntie. Leila Kayondo