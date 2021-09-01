In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Black Market Records rubbishes allegations that they pulled down Nina Roz’s YouTube channel.

For weeks now, singer Nina Roz, real name Nina Nankunda, has appeared on different interviews with media revealing how she is no longer in control of her YouTube channel.

The Olumya Bano singer has severally made it clear that her channel was deleted by the BMR management when she decided to leave the music label.

Through a statement shared across social media, Black Market Records denies seizing Nina Roz’s YouTube channel as it has been alleged recently.

Black Market Records noted that they still have a running 5 year contract with Nina Roz (signed in August 2020) and that the allegations are untrue.

The label said that Nina Roz has always had full control of her YouTube channel and that she manipulatively decided to “hide it” when they uploaded her song dubbed “Ontekako” on another VEVO channel.

Black Market Records statement:

Nina Roz is yet to respond to BMR’s statement and we shall let you know of how this unfolds.