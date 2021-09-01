Different reports indicate how singer Nina Nankunda a.k.a Nina Roz has left the country to focus on her mental health following the bitter split with her former record label Black Market Records.

While speaking to media a few days ago, singer Bruno K asked Nina Roz’s fans to pray for their favourite singer.

In his talk, Bruno K revealed that Nina is facing financial challenges caused by her former record label Black Market Records who deactivated her YouTube channel.

Bruno, who also left BMR on bad terms, revealed that Nina Roz was surviving on money collected from her YouTube especially now that concerts are still banned in Uganda due to Covid-19.

Nina Roz confirmed the news that her YouTube channel was indeed seized by BMR and she has to settle for other social media platforms to promote her music.

Read Also: “I am not signed under any management or record label” – Nina Roz

The recent weeks have also had reports indicating that due to the stress caused, Nina had even considered reverting to drug abuse.

Despite declining the talk of her relapsing to drug usage, her close friends reveal that she is not in the best mental state.

The latest rumors coming our way indicate how the Olumya Bano singer has decided to leave the country for Tanzania where she will reportedly be staying for a few weeks.

According to Howwe, Nina resolved to leave the country to keep her mental health in check and recover from anything else that could be bothering her.

Nina and Bruno K are reportedly considering taking BMR to court to have their issues resolved since dialogue has failed to work.