Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife Jessica Kayanja celebrated their 30th marriage anniversary in style as the former went down on one knee one more time to thank the latter for showing him love and care.

The celebrated power couple inspires quite a huge number of youths to live a lifestyle and happy marriage like theirs.

In a short post on Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Instagram account, he poured his heart out for his wife with a sweet and heart-melting message.

He went on to reveal how his wife does not run out of surprises to treat him with and how amazing and adorable she has been through his entire life.