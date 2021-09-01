Completely naked, Ugandan singer Sandra Nankoma poses in new photos which she has used to stand up for fellow black women urging them to wear their crown and tell their story.

Away from her sweet voice and moving music, Sandra Nankoma is such a beauty to look at. “She is a super woman with different powers,” they often say about her.

She is a confident African queen of many sorts and she now intends to let her energy rub off several other dark-skinned women who have often been criticised of showing off their skin.

Nudity is a topic several African women, fear to show off and discuss in respect to the African cultural norms. Nankoma begs to differ.

With new photos shared on her Instagram page, Sandra Nankoma speaks up against the “silly questions” people continue to ask her, labelling her photos of confidence as “kinky.”

So don’t come at me with weird questions and speech of conformation because I am comfortable being “Kinky” like I have been labelled. Sandra Nankoma

The Kaddugala singer has been applauded by fellow women for rising to the occasion and tackling an issue usually shied away from by other women in fear of being labelled undesirable words.