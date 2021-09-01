The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates had to say goodbye to three of their own – JMK, Sammie, and Maria – on Sunday night. Ebuka went straight into the eviction only nine minutes into the live show, with JMK leaving first, Sammie second and Maria much later in the show.

During last Monday’s nomination show, the housemates put up JMK, Peace, Pere, Maria, Sammie and Queen for possible eviction. Head of House, Liquorose, chose to save Peace and replace her with Cross, placing him on the chopping block. After an intense week of bond building, fun tasks, Liquorose’s strict regime, and extreme parties, the week finally came to a head with three evictions.

JMK left on a high note, telling Ebuka that she’s excited for all the good things that await her outside the house. She also told him she would miss Angel because they had a sisterhood she didn’t expect and Whitemoney because of his food. She’ll also miss Cross, Saga and Queen. Answering the ‘what next question’, JMK said, “Everything good o! Everything good, everything nice. I just pray that God continues to shine his eyes on me, and more successes basically.”

Sammie also seemed to not be too disappointed about his eviction. He said he expected it to happen and was not surprised. However, Sammie’s eviction made Jaypaul very emotional as he was losing his friend. The 26-year-old correctly guessed that Nini and Saga put him up for eviction. He told Ebuka that he and Angel are just friends, but he’s open to more out of the house. Now that he’s out of the house, he’ll “pursue his ambition – filmmaking, go back to school, and graduate from school because of my pops. That man has really done a lot. He just wanted me to go to school because he felt that if I should graduate, I’ll be a better person.”

In a shocking twist, Maria was also asked to leave the Big Brother Naija house as she had been evicted. The housemates seemed shocked to hear the news, and Peace broke down in tears. Maria had been at the top of conversations from her first week in the house. On Saturday alone, there were 41,000 posts about her from about 27,700 people on the internet. But this goes to show that love on social media does not automatically convert to votes. Fans must vote via the Africa Magic website MyDStv or MyGOtv app to keep saving their favourite housemates.

Maria, however, took her eviction in good faith, consoling her friends before leaving the house. She told Ebuka she was shocked to have been evicted as she was not expecting it. She added, “I’m actually excited about relocating back to Lagos. I haven’t lived in Nigeria for a really long time, so it will be stressful, but I’m looking forward to that. I do intend to open upa business in Abuja, maybe early next year. And I’ll just see what comes with it.”

There are now 17 housemates vying for the grand prize. The BBNaija season 6 edition winner will walk away with a whopping 90 million Naira worth of prizes. This includes a cash prize of N30m, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top of the range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta. This is the biggest reward for any reality TV show on the continent. BBNaija season 6 promises to surpass previous seasons with more exciting personalities and engaging activities.

