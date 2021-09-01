One of Uganda’s most respected music legends Bebe Cool adds a year to his age today and his wife Zuena Kirema holds nothing back as she wishes him a happy birthday.

Born September 1st, 1977, Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool celebrates his 43rd birthday today and as you would expect, there is a lot of love flowing his way from family, friends, fans, and followers.

In January, Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema celebrated nineteen years of their relationship and the latter was not gonna hold anything back as her better half marked his 43rd year of life.

Through her social media pages, Zuena spread her heart wide open and let the feelings that she has for the father of her kids show.

She shared different photos of her hubby and thanked him for always fulfilling his promises before pledging that their love will last forever.

A piece of my heart, a king, the father to my babies was born today. Happy birthday my love. May Allah keep blessing you my love, you’re always giving and for that matter, you deserve nothing but the best my love. Thank you for always fulfilling your promises. I love you infinity Bebe Cool. Zuena Kirema

Happy Birthday Bebe!