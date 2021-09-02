Former NTV Uganda ‘Fourth Estate’ show host Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi will start his new role at NBS TV as the ‘Frontline’ show host today, Thursday 2nd September, 2021.

Charles Mwanguhya has been a journalist and analyst at Nation Media Group’s The Monitor and NTV Uganda.

Mwanguhya replaces Joseph Sabiti who officially bid farewell at the Naguru-based Next Media Services TV station on 31st August, 2021.

Sabiti is set to take on the role of Press Secretary of Parliament after being appointed by the Deputy Speaker, Annet Anita Among.

NBS TV confirmed the news of Mwanguhya’s arrival through social media as they welcomed the celebrated political analyst.

NBS TV tweeted, “OFFICIAL; Charles Mwanguhya is now a Transformer. Welcome to the #NBSFrontline team.”

NBS Frontline airs every Thursday from 10pm til midnight. Congratulations Charles and good luck on your new journey!