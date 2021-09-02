Alex Muhangi’s hand might have slipped into Vivian Mutanda’s private territory and his fans and critics were not ready to have any of it, forcing him into deleting the photo off his social media pages.

In May 2020, Vivian Mutanda became a hot topic in the news circles when she openly accused her former boss Bryan White of sexual abuse.

Bryan White, real name Brian Kirumira, was Mutanda’s boss in the Bryan White Foundation where she worked with other females who also arose against the former moneybag’s bad behaviour.

Alex Muhangi, a renown comedian and CEO Comedy Store UG was also a top personality within the BW Foundation. He also shared a close friendship with Vivian Mutanda.

Vivian Mutanda appearing on NBS Television in May 2020 (Courtesy photo)

On Tuesday, the comedian shared a photo of himself hugging Vivian Mutanda on his social media pages.

In the photo, however, his hand seems to touch the upper right side of Vivian Mutanda’s booty. It was easily noticed by netizens who quickly reacted.

Many internet users who commented on the photo hinted on how close the two were, specifically pointing at Mutanda’s hug and the position of Muhangi’s left hand.

In other comments, Muhangi was criticised of disrespecting his wife and baby mama Prim Asiimwe having posted such a photo on his pages.

It did not take long before Muhangi took the comments into consideration as deleted the controversial photo off his social media pages and swallowed humble l