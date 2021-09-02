British Ugandan spoken-word artist, poet and rapper George Mpanga also known as George The Poet married his longtime partner Sandra Diana Makumbi in a glamorous wedding over the weekend.

The duo exchanged vows in front of their parents in the United Kingdom after a recent surprise proposal that the Podcast host organized as a mini photo shoot.

The memorable events took place at Hedsor House and Park – an Italianate-style mansion located in Hedsor in Buckinghamshire perched overlooking the River Thames – were recorded by Marv Brown Films.

Mr. and Mrs. Mpanga smile at each other during the wedding ceremony

Mpanga was born to Ugandan parents on the St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, north-west London. His paternal grandmother is Ugandan politician and former cabinet minister Joyce Mpanga.

Sandra – who recently travelled to East Africa to prepare for her events – is also born to Ugandan parents and she is currently working as Head of Operations at George The Poet Limited.



Talking up the momentous occasion, Mpanga expressed utmost delight at marrying evergreen Sandra.

“We did it! @misssandradiana we were made for each other Committing my life to you is the best decision I ever made. Thank you for pulling together this unforgettable day in 8 WEEKS, during a pandemic, while we were still working full time! Who even are you?” Mpanga wrote on his Instagram page.

“To all our guests, you gave us priceless memories and we are forever grateful Thank you all for bringing good vibes and beautiful gifts. Everyone looked the best I’ve ever seen them.

“All praise to the Most High for smiling on our union. He even patterned the weather for us I pray more life and more blessings on everyone who was involved in making our wedding day special.”

Sandra also re-echoed her affections for Mpanga in a rousing message she also posted on her social media.

“I married my best friend and it was such a beautiful day! We thank God that we were able to celebrate our love in this way and I thank my Husband for giving me the Wedding of my dreams,” she wrote.

“I love you @georgethepoet ,” she added.

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Mpanga! We wish you all the best!