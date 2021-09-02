Former Firebase crew Vice President, Buchaman’s wife Nangajja Claire a.k.a Mama Ghetto is not ready to know the gender of her yet-to-be born baby.

The mother of four says that this time around, she wants to have it as a surprise just like Cindy Sanyu who recently declined to know the gender of the ban baking in her oven.

Mama Ghetto reasoned that she wants to have a surprise of a new bundle of joy since she has so far given birth to two boys and two girls from her womb.

This time I want a surprise. The reason is that I have so far given birth to two boys and two girls from my womb. Either way, I am expecting a baby anytime soon. Mama Ghetto

Read Also: Buchaman’s wife Mama Ghetto reportedly pregnant

Mama ghetto said that she will be happy for any gender her baby turns out to be when she delivers and she is thankful to God for blessing her with healthy children.

She noted that in the Rastafari way of life, when a woman gets pregnant they usually have big celebrations as a norm celebrating giving life and expanding the culture.

Mama Ghetto appeared not to sure when she was asked about the name she expects to give to her child. She, however, disclosed that the father will give the unborn baby a name.