Fast-rising singer Namakaka Fingers, real name Kanyike Silver, continues to showcase his talent with his new dancehall love song dubbed “Mbika”.

“Mbika”, loosely translated as “Cover Me”, is a song in which a man asks his lover to take good care of him, to show him love – all which will be reciprocated in equal measure.

It is an Afro-beat, Dancehall love song written by Prime Music. Namakaka blends his ruff-n-tuff voice to the deep lyrics to create a beautiful music piece.

It is Namakaka’s latest song under the management of Expensive Style Management Inc. in association with Hopelee Inc.

Mbika was produced and mastered by Artin Pro and is already receiving considerably good airplay on different media stations in Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The visuals, shot by Better Films SA as directed by Vince – Drey Digo, are exciting to watch. If not for the scenery, you will fall in love with Namakaka’s acting skills.

Take a gaze below:

About Namakaka Fingers

Namakaka Fingers, real name Kanyinke Silver, is a talented Ugandan singer based in South Africa and CEO Expensive Style Management Inc.

Namakaka is a Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeat singer who picks inspiration from the likes of Wizkid, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Burnaboy.

Now with a couple of music albums to his name, his music career starts way back as a teenager while in high school.

He has gradually developed his art and collaborated with too talents in the country, the likes of Pallaso on Binkyani (feat. Athen Lyre).

Namakaka has also released songs like Guage, Kiri Kiri (feat. Ragga Ben), Asomesa, International Baby, Nkubirako (feat. Flavia Nanyombi), among others.

With Mbika, Namakaka Fingers hopes to stamp a solid mark in the local market and he has sights on a great music future ahead of him.