Female rapper Recho Rey, born Mirembe Recheal, has cleared the air about allegations that she was in a romantic relationship with her former manager known as Saka.

The “Gweno Ddawo” singer refuted the allegations as she was speaking in an interview with Spark TV where she maintained that her relationship with Saka was “just platonic.”

Recho Rey denied the allegations as she rubbished the gossip that made rounds claiming that their romantic affair is the main reason why they separated.

The 23-year-old rapper noted that people perceived her relationship with Saka as an intimate and romantic one because it is common thought among Ugandans when a man tries to help a female artist.

She went on to state that she is unbothered by the allegations since they both are not having any challenges.