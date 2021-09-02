As his Obangaina (remix) song keeps making huge strides on different charts, Ykee Benda plans on camping in Busoga to find himself a wife.

Currently single, Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is seriously considering starting a hunt for a wife.

The father of one seems to have narrowed down to the Eastern region on Busoga as the place he wants to scout for a lover according to his latest revelation.

During an interview, Ykee Benda said that he fell in love with the Lusoga language while redoing the Obangaina song originally done by Rachel Magoola.

Read Also: I am single and Sheila Nduhukire is my dream wife – Ykee Benda

The self-styled “Boy so tender” now intends to take some time off his busy schedule to camp in Busoga and see whether he can find the woman of his life.

I’m going to camp in Busoga soon and I hope to hook up with a Musoga woman who might become a potential wife. Ykee Benda

The Busoga region has gifted Uganda with lots of beautiful women, most notably Miss Uganda 2018 Quiin Abenakyo.

Let’s wish him luck!