Big Talent Ent. CEO Eddy Kenzo features on the remix of Pia Pounds’ banger ‘Tupaate’ as MC Africa makes debut feature too.

By miles, MC Africa made Tupaate the big song it is now, with due respect to Pia Pounds’ magic touch and art.

For his contribution to make the song trend, Pia Pounds was appreciative and she gifted her several materialistic things upon his arrival in Kampala from Mbale.

She also ensured that MC Africa met one of his idols Eddy Kenzo before hitting studio to record the Tupaate remix.

Read Also: ‘Mr. Tupaate’ MC Africa reunites Pia Pounds and Eddy Kenzo

In the remix, the suited-up MC Africa makes his “It’s a Friday” slogan heard, adding a different vibe to the song.

Eddy Kenzo as well blends his unique voice and party-feel lyrics to the song, creating a song that you will definitely love to dance to.

The visuals start with the clip that made MC Africa famous; him singing along the Tupaate song while chilling with friends in Mbale.

His signature dance move of throwing your hand across your face as you rotate your body is also unmissable in the new visuals.

The audio was produced by Kuseim at ABM records and the video was shot by Sasha Vybz in an indoor setting. Take a gaze below: