Having watched a video of a woman brutally beating up a young child, singer Winnie Nwagi has expressed her dislike for maids.

In September 2019, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi was dragged to police for allegedly thumping her house help with a bottle after a misunderstanding.

It was alleged that the fiery songstress was infuriated by her maid leaving the house with her gym bottle without her permission.

She hit her and despite the maid’s cry for help, none of the neighbours came to her rescue because they fear the singer.

The issue was later solved by Nwagi’s management and the maid’s representatives outside court but the singer’s dislike for maids has never diminished.

In an Instagram post which Nwagi said she would delete later, the songstress shared an old video of an unidentified woman who was recorded beating a young child.

In the caption, mocked those who keep saying they can’t live without maids and also revealed how she really got fed up of them.

She also urged anyone who can find the supposed maid in the video to find her and lock her up for life for brutally beating a young child.

Anti you can’t do without maids… Poor child. Embwa ezo zantama #deletingsoon Somebody do something. Find this thing and lock it up for life/I hope it’s locked up. Winnie Nwagi

According to the comments, Nwagi was informed about how the person in the video was the actual mother of the child she was beating and not a maid.

It was also reported that the woman was arrested by police and charged.