Joy Good continues to showcase her talent with a brand new song dubbed “Marry Me”. The visuals are here and you can take a gaze.

Joy Good, real name Mirembe Joy Good, is a 27-year-old Ugandan singer (born on 14th November, 1994).

Joy Good started singing at an early age but started official music a couple of years ago at Dream Studios as a back up singer.

She then joined Badi Music where she sropped her first single dubbed “Naiwe” sang in Lunyoro language.

In her new song titled “Marry Me”, Joy Good asks her lover to put a ring on her finger. It is a song you will hear play much on different wedding events.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production who gave it a groovy beat that will have you on your feet once it plays.

The visuals were directed by Peak Films’ Jayboy Tumusiime and they try to depict what is embedded in the lyrics of the song.

Take a gaze below: