Isaac Oj Nsereko a.k.a VJ OJ will feature Jamaican singer Starr Blacks on a new collaboration following the success of their past song “My Woman”.

After a successful first time collabo dubbed My Woman, VJ OJ and Starr Blacks will be uniting again for another song dubbed “Be My Black Pantha”.

While speaking to MBU, VJ OJ revealed that he will be flying to Jamaica to shoot the visuals of “Be My Black Pantha” with Dancehall sensation Starr Blacks before the end of the year.

This comes just a week after the UK-based Ugandan singer VJ OJ revealed how he will be dropping a brand new three-piece project dubbed “In Love With A Criminal”.

Read Also: UK-based VJ OJ lining up 3-piece “In Love With A Criminal” visuals

“My Woman” was released two years ago in August 2019 and has received fairly good airplay in the United Kingdom where VJ OJ is based.

Starr Blacks hopes that their new collaboration can go on to surpass the success achieved in their former collabo.

Take a look at “My Woman” below;