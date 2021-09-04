Singer Zex Bilangilangi has disclosed that Firebase crew boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is still the legit ghetto president stating that the rest are just disguising and faking to be the heads of ghetto.

Zex Bilangilangi cleared the air concerning a debate of who is the current ghetto president following arguments from Buchaman and Kabaya each claiming to be the ghetto president.

He went ahead to reason that those who claim to be ghetto president’s are just facing a common mistake like other people who can’t differentiate between Bobi Wine and Robert Kyagulanyi.

Read Also: Zex Bilangilangi choking on a debt of Shs350k he failed to pay for shoes

Zex Bilangilangi who acts as the ghetto prime minister went on to reveal that he was the one feeling in Bobi Wine’s shoes during the times he was absent and engaged with other duties.

I was his picture when he wasn’t around. As per now, Bobi Wine is still the ghetto president and there is no else other than him. Zex Bilangilangi

He further added that recently Bobi Wine was in the ghetto before he travelled abroad for a concert that is set to go down today.