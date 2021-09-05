After weeks of numerous comments questioning whether she is pregnant again, Zari Hassan has left her followers in suspense.

On Saturday, SA-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption:

I prayed for you, I envisioned you, then you happened Zari Hassan

One of her fans, having read the caption, commented pointing out how she was sentimental in many ways.

She also asked Zari if she found a new lover and if she is pregnant again. “Did we find a new bae or are we pregnant again? There’s is too much sentiments in the caption!” Gjebby commented.

In reply, the mother of five said, “anything is possible,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Zari’s love life recently has been embroiled by rumors of a reunion with Diamond Platnumz but they have both downplayed the possibility.