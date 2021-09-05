Former Big Talent Entertainment singer Tracy Kirabo alias Pia Pounds may not have earned that much money from her trending song ‘Tupaate’ as it dropped after open concerts being suspended due to Covid-19.

She, however, feels grateful that the song is making her “feel loved and accepted” by many as an artiste, something she is proud of.

Pia says that for the many years that she has been hustling in the music industry, she feels like Tupaate is the success she is reaping off her hustle.

To be loved and accepted as an artiste is everything. I have been a hustler for a long while and I feel like the ‘Tupaate’ success is a reap of my hustle. Pia Pounds

Pia Pounds has been working hard but she had never got a song as big as “Tupaate” in her career and it’s unfortunate that the time she has hit her peak, concerts are suspended.