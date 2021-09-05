Singer Chosen Becky is now ready to take on the next stage in her relationship with her baby daddy after years of dating.

In the past two years, several celebrities have made their relationships known to the public on top of starting new families with their lovers.

Chosen Becky, real name Rebecca Kwikiriza, already started a family with young blogger Dictator Amir and is now ready for the next stage in their relationship.

The Byabangi singer, during an interview, noted that her lover has not yet made an official visit to her parents’ home despite them having a baby.

Read Also: Chosen Becky expresses love and happiness as her son turns a year old

She wants him to take on his role as a man and make their relationship official, going through all the necessary stages until marriage.

Chosen Becky revealed that until he meets those obligations, she cannot refer to him as her “husband”.

No! I will not talk about him. He has not yet come home for introduction, my parents don’t know him. In our culture, I can only call him my husband if he visits my parents. He is not worth talking about. I want him to meet my family and parents. Chosen Becky

Chosen Becky and Dictator Amir have been reportedly seeing each other for over three years. Is it the perfect time to take the next step?

We await to see how that goes.