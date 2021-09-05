Based in the United Kingdom, Ugandan singer VJ OJ, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko, is one of the few artistes who have managed to collaborate with the legendary Awilo Longomba.

Across the continent, several artistes dream of working on a song with the Congolese legendary musician Awilo Longomba.

It is a feat rarely achieved given Awilo Longomba’s status and his busy schedule but UK-based Ugandan singer VJ OJ did so on their song Sekemba in 2019.

The singer talked to MBU about his experience working with Awilo and their new forthcoming project.

How did you meet Awilo Longomba to make this song?

He came to the club (Club Laface) where I was playing as a deejay and he wanted to use the venue to shoot his music video. His manager asked me if it would be possible and ofcourse being Awilo, I said, “Yes I will speak to my Boss” and I begged my boss to let them use it for free and that’s how we connected.

Why him?

He is an African legend! Anyone would want to work with Awilo that’s for sure. So having a chance to work on not only one song but more with him is a life changer.

My dimension changed after working with him. Lots of doors opened for me and he helped me develop a lot as an artist.

When you contacted Awilo about the collabo, what was his reaction?

I didn’t contact him straight away. I waited for him to shoot his video at the club. I made sure I was there to help and I had a project back then which I made him listen to and begged him if he could put a line or two.

At that time, it was hard for him to say no after giving him the venue for free so it was the right time.

When and where did you record the song?

We recorded at Firstchoice Production studios. He came to my studio and we recorded the first song and after two years, we worked on another as the relationship and connection was better. We worked on Sekemba and we have a new one in the pipeline.

In your own opinion, how has the song performed thus far?

Sekemba has performed miracles for me but I still think it can do more if I push it more but so far I am happy with the opportunities it has offered me.

Who is Awilo as a person away from the cameras?

Awilo as a person is a very straight forward person who calls a spade a spade. He loves lifting others up and ofcourse, his sense of humour makes him a blessing to work with.

What are those special moments you still remember sharing time with him?

The moment I will always remember is when we went to Central Republic of Bangui for a show. The security we were offered at the hotel was just mind-blowing.

Another moment was at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where everyone who spotted Awilo wanted to take a photo.

We hear that you guys are lining up yet another collaboration, talk to us about that one?

Yes we are lining up a TRIPPLE Threat song that will feature myself, Daddy Andre, and Awilo Longomba himself.

About VJ OJ

VJ OJ, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko, is a UK-based and signed Ugandan Afro-beat Artist. He is a Singer and Film Director.

He is the CEO and Founder of First Choice Filmz, a UK limited company that deals in shooting films and music videos.

VjOj is a former deejay at Club Laface, Pier One, Mcqueen, Rio and has also played at Ministry of Sounds.

Working as a DJ, VjOj introduced the Kampala Night, an Afro-beat night which afforded him an interview on BBC Focus Africa.

Later on in 2019, he put up an amazing performance at the O2 Indigo before being awarded the winner for Best Video Director of the Year 2019 in Sweden Malmo.

He has released several songs including a 20-track album dubbed ‘One In A Million’ which dropped in 2020.