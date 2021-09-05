Local songstress Maureen Nantume was left feeling blessed after completing a baptism ceremony at Pastor Alloyious Bujjingo’s church.

Basing on a video she shared on her social media accounts, Nantume clad in an all-white outfit is seen being dipped in water by two gentlemen.

Thereafter, Pastor Bujjingo is seen laying his hand on her and pouring some little water over the singer’s head.

After the process she took to her social media platforms to share the good news of how she had successfully completed her baptism and expressed the joy she currently feels.