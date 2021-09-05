Just like Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s wives, Mikie Wine’s lover Shazney Khan marked her body with a tattoo of his name and feels ready to make her his wife.

As a way to show love to their partners, many lovers lately get matching tattoos on their bodies with their partners.

It is a trend that has slowly become a norm amongst celebrity couples in Uganda over the years after Barbie Kyagulanyi tattooing Bobi’s face on her back.

Just a few months ago, fellow Firebase singer Nubian Li also had his face permanently inked on her lover Gloria Mutoni’s back.

On Sunday morning, Mikie Wine revealed how sweet it felt for his wife Shazney Khan tattooed his name on her arm.

The excited Sulubada Headmaster let his feelings for his baby mama show as he pledged to marry her in a huge wedding.

This love is sweet when you are loved by your friend…someone who can go an extra mile, through lots of pain and cries to put a smile on your face. Never take her for granted. Love you my bestie Shazney. Am going to Mbaga you nawe otye. Mikie Wine

We can’t wait for that wedding!