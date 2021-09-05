Amid the troubles with her record label Black Market Records, singer Nina Roz decided to give her life to God and got baptised on Sunday 5th September, 2021.

The past two weeks have seen singer Nina Nankunda Nina Roz dominate the headlines after falling out with her record label Black Market Records.

The feud between Nina and her label has left her without a YouTube channel and she threatened to sue them, among several other things.

As that goes on, Nina decided to let go of her troubles and let God handle them for her. The singer who has alway been spiritual was baptised on Sunday.

Through the photos and videos shared on her social media platforms, Nina Roz revealed that she had finally given her life to God.

As a sign of her commitment, Nina Roz underwent baptism by immersion which was conducted by Bishop Arnold Muwonge.

Victory belongs to GOD, I’m humbled and grateful ALMIGHTY. I’m all yours GOD just use me in all ways Father. I feel blessed to be alive and baptised today 5/09/21 by my spiritual Father Arnold Muwonge. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Nina Roz

Bishop Arnold Muwonge is an international minister and founder of the Kampala Children’s Centre and Destiny Africa Children’s Choir.

We wish Nina Roz the best on her next journey in faith.