Singer Bruno K challenges Black Market Records (BMR) team to produce a clause in the contract he signed permitting the label rights over his old music.

Bruno K expressed his dissatisfaction with how the talent management record label paid him a paltry Shs20,000 for a full year off USD1,000 collected from his YouTube earnings.

Bruno K also dared the record label to produce information showing his earnings from his other online streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Tidal plus many more others which are not excel engineered royalties from the team.

He went on to state that once that is done, the rest will be settled in courts of laws as he plans to expose the record label about their theft.