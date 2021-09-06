Singer Bruno K challenges Black Market Records (BMR) team to produce a clause in the contract he signed permitting the label rights over his old music.
Bruno K expressed his dissatisfaction with how the talent management record label paid him a paltry Shs20,000 for a full year off USD1,000 collected from his YouTube earnings.
Read Also: Bruno K signed with Black Market Records for 5 years – Angella Katatumba
Bruno K also dared the record label to produce information showing his earnings from his other online streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Tidal plus many more others which are not excel engineered royalties from the team.
He went on to state that once that is done, the rest will be settled in courts of laws as he plans to expose the record label about their theft.
Am still wondering how Black market sent my manager 20,000/= UGX (EMITWALO EBIRI) mbu its the money they collected in a year. My YouTube channel got monitised in 2020 with the help of Mr Sam Yigga and from 2020 to 2021 i have made 1000usds as you can all see. That’s minus iTunes, Spotify, tidal and so many more streaming platforms.
I dare black market record to produce such screen shots of my earnings not excel engineered royalities created by them. And am also daring black market to show me a clause in the contract we signed which shows that I gave them the right to my old music. Present the signature which authorises you to put tags on my old music.
The rest will be solved by God and the law. My fanz I come to you with facts not falsehoods like some people did. God bless you all.Bruno K