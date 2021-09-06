Former Amarula Family comedian Yokana Mbuuse alias Kapere treated his expectant wife Mama Trump to a colorful surprise baby shower.

The funfilled event was held at VOX Lounge in Makindye where Mama Trump was tricked to meet her lover for a lunch date.

On reaching the venue, she was astonished to find the place beautifully decorated as the invited journalists filmed the ceremony.

Read Also: Comedian Kapere wanted over UGX 1.5 million

The two lovers who have spent eight years together are expecting to have their third child in a few days to come.

During the baby shower party, Kapere and his wife both promised to stick by each other till death as they take care of their children.

When asked how many children they want to have, Mama Trump noted that for now, they can only have three as her hubby works hard to build their own home.