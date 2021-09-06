Celebrated Dembe FM presenter Jacob Akugizibwe Kyaligonza a.k.a DJ Jacob Omutuuze advises girls to keep their legs closed until they have found out the honest intentions of their partners.

According to the celebrated media personality-cum-politician, no one was meant to be single forever and at some point, everyone has to find a partner.

In doing so, however, there are steps one should follow to avoid falling for the wrong partner, one that is not compatible for their lifestyles and interests.

Through his Facebook page, DJ Jacob Omutuuze shared tips to single people going out to search for love partners.

DJ Jacob believes that patience is an important aspect while starting a relationship with anyone because you should take time to know them and their intentions.

He also advises that sex is left out at the start because you should get to understand someone’s honest feelings, and their actions beyond what they say to you.

Above all, DJ Jacob advises singles to keep God involved as they search for their soulmates because He will guide you to find the right person for you.

If you are still single and searching for a person to love, be careful. Take enough time to know someone and their intentions, don’t rush to open your heart or legs for them, believe their actions more than their words, and pray more to God to guide you in your search. Trust me you will find someone to love and you will be happy together. You were not meant to be single forever. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

Sounds like good advice!