On Friday, the ‘Tupaate’ remix featuring Pia Pounds, Eddy Kenzo, and MC Africa was released immediately receiving mixed reactions.

The original song by Pia Pounds, released in September 2020, had turned into a monster hit just a few months ago.

According to several critics, the song was bound to receive even more airplay in coming months until Pia decided to make the remix.

Many music analysts and critics on social media claim that the remix with Eddy Kenzo came so soon and could ruin the success of the original song.

Others claim that the Big Talent Entertainment boss’s part in the remix did not add much to the vibe of the original song and hence deeming it unnecessary.

On the other hand, however, it is argued that the remix will do much better due to the presence of Kenzo who has a bigger fan base across the world than Pia Pounds.

Having read the different reactions, the BET award winner also slotted in his reaction through social media where he wrote;

Every day is a party day. Abampalana ngamulabye. We are trending No.1 Shine bright Pia Pounds. Eddy Kenzo

Watch the visuals of the Tupaate remix and let us know what you think below: