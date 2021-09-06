The sky is no longer the limit for MC Jerry as he looks forward to adding another banger to his CV following the success of his collabo with Santana, Dax Vibes, and Zulanda.

MC Jerry is a celebrated emcee and TV host at Baba Television. He added the “artiste” tag to his name following the “Champion” collaboration.

On Champion, MC Jerry, real name Jeremiah Mitango Muzamir (got the first name after converting to Christianity), features proven Ugandan talents in Dax Vibes, Zulanda, and rapper Santana.

The song which dropped on 6th August, 2021 on YouTube has already garnered more than 10k views in just four weeks.

Already a common sight on different TV stations, Champion has also received good airplay on radio stations and had bars been open, MC Jerry believes it would’ve been one of those major club bangers.

The song, produced by Kuki Pro, is a morale booster with lyrics encouraging the listener that they can achieve everything they want in life.

Champion, like the title goes, sets out to motivate whoever watches the visuals which were directed by Elly V. Mugisa of Black Magic Films.

MC Jerry is a hustler himself and makes the strong statement in this project, urging youths to work hard and achieve whatever their desires are.

The CEO Uganda Swagg Party has worked with Eastern Uganda’s big media houses including NBS, Smart FM, and is now an employee at Baba Media Group’s Baba TV.

He is focusing on music and hopes to use his experience as an advantage having previously worked with some of the top emcees and deejays including like MC Kats, DJ Nimrod, DJ Herbert, Slick Stuart and Roja, DJ Denno, among others.

Take a gaze at the Champion video below: