Despite labeling Money Heist “one of the best series” he has ever watched, Freeboy Adams was left heartbroken by Episode 5 of Season 5.

Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de papel, “The House of Paper”) is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Alex Pina.

The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Alvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Ursula Corbero).

Freeboy Adams

Part 5, Volume 1 of the global phenomenon was released on Friday 3rd September, 2021 and Ugandan singer Mandela Mubarak Adams a.k.a Freeboy is not happy with the last part.

Read Also: FreeBoy Adamz gutted by the loss of his manager Treggy Eyotre Godwin

Through his social media, Freeboy Adams expressed how heartbroken he felt after watching the last part of Part 5.

He, however, gave due credit saying Money Heist has everything one would love about a series as it keeps the viewer at the edge of their seats.

I’ve never felt heartbroken the way am feeling right now, for those of you who’ve watched the part 5 you know that last part. I swear Money Heist still remains one of the best series I’ve watched. From the choices of words in the movie, character play, and the director manages to put us at the edge of our seats. Respect to the minds behind this movie. What was your favorite line in the movie? Freeboy Adams

Spoiler Alert

Tokyo, real name Ursula Corbero, died in the last part of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1. Volume 2 will be released on 3rd December, 2021.