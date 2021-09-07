According to a Daily Monitor story titled “Chris Evans: I’m unlucky in love” written on Saturday 30th August, 2014, Chris Evans was 27-years-old. Seven years later, the singer says he is 30-years-old.

Fans were left divided as they discussed Chris Evans’ age following his revelation the he made 30-years-old on Monday, contrary to Wikipedia which says he is 34.

One of Uganda’s celebrated contemporary musicians Christopher Evans Kaweesi turned “30” on Monday 6th September, 2021.

Through social media, Chris Evans revealed that Monday 6th September, 2021 was his thirtieth birthday and thanked God for how far he has come.

It’s my 30th birthday. No amount of words can express my appreciation to the almighty God for how far I’ve come. I have released this song #Webale, literally meaning thank you lord for whatever you’ve done for me. From a humble family background, I’ve seen God slowly changing my life. Many thought I would never make it. They used to tell me directly “Gwe tosobola kuyimba okaaba bukaabi” I didn’t give up on my dream and now here I am. My positive action combined with positive thinking resulted in success. Chris Evans Kaweesi

According to information off his Wikipedia, however, Chris Evans was born in 1987 which makes him a 34-year-old man.

According to a source we talked to, a former student and O.B at St. Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende, Chirs Evans must be way older than 30 years.

The source which prefers anonymity claims that Evans studied with his brother and they were 4 classes ahead of him.

“My brother is 37-years-old. He studied with Chris Evans at Kitende and they were four classes ahead of me,” the source told MBU.

The singer, songwriter, vocalist, recording and performing artiste hit the airwaves around 2009 with his hit single Rihana.

This adds to several other social media users who have also questioned how Chris Evans can just be turning 30-years-old in recent years.