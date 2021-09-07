While wishing Chris Evans Kaweesi a happy birthday, Zanie Brown referred to him as her brother something he did not like at all.

One of Uganda’s celebrated contemporary musicians Christopher Evans Kaweesi turned “30” on Monday 6th September, 2021.

Across social media, several of his friends, fans, and followers shared their warm birthday messages towards the Rihanna singer.

His fellow celebrities also joined the party as they sent him different messages congratulating him upon marking a new age.

Read Also: 30 or 34? Chris Evans caught “cheating” age

Zanie Brown was among those who wished him a happy birthday and in her message, she referred to him as “darling brother.”

Zanie wrote, “Happy Birthday darling BROTHER! May God’s grace reign supreme in your life. Sending you good vibes all the way. Please enjoy your day.”

Upon landing on her wishes, Chris Evans was left with a sour taste as he dwelled on being brother zoned.

Naye Zanie, oba nkuswaza mbuulira. Why don’t you come out and tell the public what exactly is between us? Honestly nkooye. Don’t force me to post our private chat here. Nway ndi wano Ku Tavan woods waiting for ur gift. Chris Evans

Chris Evans has always lets his feelings for Zanie Brown show. Poor lad! Belated happy birthday nonetheless.