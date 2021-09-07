Big Talent Entertainment boss Ediriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo feels blessed after being recognized as the best ‘Afro-Beats Act’ in the Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Eddy Kenzo beat Nigerian-American star Jidenna Theodore Mobbison to the gong after a very stiff competetion.

The CAMA is the first dedicated Award ceremony to take place in London, UK which is aimed at acknowledging and rewarding British and International talent from music genres of Afro-beats, Reggae, Dancehall, Socca, UK Afro-swing and gospel.

Upon winning the award from the event which was held virtually, Eddy Kenzo shared the amazing news via his social media accounts.

A special thank you to Caribbean Afro Music Awards for making an effort to connect African music and the Caribbean music. It is so special to know how connected Africa and Caribbean are. I am blessed to be recognized as the best AfroBeat Act. CAMA is a celebration and reminder of unity for Africa and the Caribbean. Eddy Kenzo

Congratulations Eddy Kenzo!