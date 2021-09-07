Media personality and music analyst Selector Williams is of the opinion that raggae singer Maddox Ssemanda Sematimba is not really a legend.
According to Selector Williams, Maddox is just an above average Reggae artist who is deemed unfit to bear the term legend.
I think Maddox is above the average but in my opinion, he’s not a legendSelector Williams
He defended his point as he made a comparison between Ugandan reggae artists and those from Jamaica saying that if one listens to the latter’s music they will find a very big difference.
In Uganda we don’t have a legendary reggae artiste comparing to what Jamaican reggae artistes produce.Selector Williams