Media personality and music analyst Selector Williams is of the opinion that raggae singer Maddox Ssemanda Sematimba is not really a legend.

According to Selector Williams, Maddox is just an above average Reggae artist who is deemed unfit to bear the term legend.

I think Maddox is above the average but in my opinion, he’s not a legend Selector Williams

He defended his point as he made a comparison between Ugandan reggae artists and those from Jamaica saying that if one listens to the latter’s music they will find a very big difference.

In Uganda we don’t have a legendary reggae artiste comparing to what Jamaican reggae artistes produce. Selector Williams