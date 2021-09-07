Rising artiste Fyn Cedra, real name, Rukundo Cedric has released the visuals of his new love song dubbed “Nkuwe Omutima”.

“Nkuwe Omutima” is a Luganda phrase translated into English as “Let Me Give You My Heart”. It is a touching love song.

Signed to Gulf Coast Management, Fyn Cedra hopes to make his mark in the mainstream entertainment industry and for a start, this is a dream project.

Nkuwe Omutima was produced by Temperature Touch at London Avenue studios.

Directed by Edrine Paul (FutureTrends Print), the visuals tell a deep love story and showcases Fyn Cedra’s acting skills.

Fyn Cedra goes to hospital for heart transplant and ends up donating his heart, wrapped in a gift box, to the girl that disappointed him.

More About Fyn Cedra

Fyn Cedra is a Ugandan R&B artist born in 1999. He started his music career about three years ago in 2019 after finishing his form 6 at Passion Christian High School.

He joined universty in 2020 and is undertaking a Bachelors degree in Transport and Logistics. Professionally, Fyn Cedra started his music career only three months ago with Nkuwe.

Take a gaze at the ‘Nkuwe Omutima’ visuals below:

