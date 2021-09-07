Tanzanian singer Vanessa Hau Mdee and American actor, singer, and model Rotimi, real name Olurotimi Akinosho, are expecting their first child.

After several months of speculation, power couple Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi finally let the cat out of the bag about their unborn baby.

Through social media, Vanessa Mdee shared new photos in which she appears with her fiance Rotimi holding her bulged baby bump on Tuesday 7th September, 2021.

The overjoyed Mdee thanked Jesus for giving them the “greatest gift of all” through the caption:

The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed #BoyMomIsaiah 55:2 – All your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children. Vanessa Mdee

Check out the photos below:











Congratulations to the couple!