Bobi Wine pours out his feelings as his wife and mother of his children Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi celebrates her birthday today.

Last month, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

The two met at a stage play at National Theater twenty years ago and began their friendship which sparked off their relationship.

Today, the jolly Barbie adds a year to her age and her husband could not keep calm as he poured his heart out through social media.

In a sweet message, the former presidential candidate revealed how Barbie has been the back bone of the transformation of his life.

He thanked her for all the moments they had shared together and how she is his pillar of strength. He wondered what life would be without her.

It’s like only yesterday when I first set my eyes on you Barbie Kyagulanyi. From that time, my life has never been the same again. For all the smiles and frowns we have shared, for all the good and bad times we have been through, I praise God that we are still the same love birds that made that solemn promise to each other. Oh how I love you Itungo! This world would never be the same if you were not born, atleast not for me. The world will never know how much of an inspiration you are to me. You transformed me and gave me a new meaning of life. You have been the wind beneath my wings every time I fly. My number one fan, my cheer leader and my pillar of strength. MY BESTEST FRIEND. I am so glad you were born for me. I love you so much #ComradeHoney. Happy birthday to you my love. Bobi Wine

Happy Birthday Barbie!