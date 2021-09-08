While appearing on TV, singer Kalifah Aganaga cries out to government to come to the rescue of several celebrities who are on the verge of losing their properties to banks and other money lenders.

Since March 2020, bars and public gatherings have been banned hence making it hard for artistes to perform and earn money.

Several artistes have since turned to well-wishers and the government to give them money so as to survive through the Covid-19 period.

Others have also resorted to getting loans from money lenders and banks to forge a way through financially.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, Kalifah Aganaga revealed that he is on the verge of losing his property to banks and money lenders due to accumulated debts.

I am no longer working and I am in debt. I am not afraid to say it that I am on the verge of losing my properties to banks. I ask the government to let us work again. If not, the government should talk to these banks that are confiscating our property. Kalifah Aganaga

Khalifa Aganaga also attacked bloggers like Isma Olaxess who have made it a norm of criticising celebrities by calling them broke to show off their assests as well.

Check out the interview below: