NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume and Sasha Naggi Phiona a.k.a Sasha Ferguson’s wedding is drawing ever so near after the later holding a bridal shower on Wednesday.

The couple that made their relationship official after Mugume proposing to Sasha on 29th April, 2021, have been moving at a terrific speed towards marriage.

On Sunday, the pair had premarital counseling from Margaret Muhanga in preparation for their wedding which is set to happen soon.

On Thursday, Sasha Ferguson’s friends organised for her a bridal shower ahead of the much anticipated wedding day.

According to different sources, the big wedding is slated for 15th October but first, take a look at how Sasha Ferguson’s bridal shower went down:

Congratulations Sasha!