Eight channels from across the continent now available in High Definition

Finding ways to offer DStv customers across the continent an unparalleled viewing experience no is of paramount importance.

Over the past few years, DStv has introduced new ways lol of viewing content from platforms such as Showmax, a streaming service that offers the best in African storytelling and the DStv App, which allows consumers to watch their favourite shows while on the go through their mobile devices.

On 23 August 2021, DStv announces yet another step in the direction of ensuring that customers continue to view content in the highest possible quality to improve their overall viewing experience.

DStv moved eight channels from SD (Standard Viewing) to HD (high definition).

The channels that are now available in HD are as follows:

● Pearl Magic Prime

● Africa Magic Urban

● Africa Magic Epic

● Akwaaba Magic

● Abol TV

● Honey TV

● Maisha Magic Bongo

● CNN

“We are very proud to be making this announcement as this has been one of our goals for the year. HD will truly improve the viewing experience and sound across all the channels through increasing the resolution, therefore making sure the images are clearer and have more detail,” said Hassan Saleh, Multichoice Uganda MD.

He: “We have also ensured that we include channels from across the board in this move to serve our different audiences. Our news-loving audiences will now be able to watch CNN in HD; while our Ethiopian audiences will experience Abol TV in HD and the same goes for our audiences in Ghana and East Africa where Akwaaba Magic, Pearl Magic and Maisha Magic Bongo will now be beaming into people’s homes in HD.”

To keep up with all the latest content, please download the DStv App in the Apple iStore or Google Play.