In preparation to their wedding, Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson visited Margaret Muhanga for premarital counseling.

Margaret Muhanga is a renown figure in Uganda’s political spheres; a prominent development consultant, women activist, journalist, politician, farmer, and entrepreneur.

She is also related to the NBS Television news anchor Canary Mugume who reportedly calls her “aunt”.

Upon their visit on Sunday, Muhanga blessed Mugume and Sasha’s marriage but also tasked them to get to work and produce twin girls.

Today ⁦Canary Mugume⁩ (grandson of the old man) Andrew Mwenda⁩ and Fiona visited for premarital counseling as a veteran married. We enjoyed Sunday and I gave them my blessings to enjoy marital bliss and give us twin dotaz soonest. Margaret Muhanga on Twitter

Well, we hope the couple has been putting in some work to hit the target.